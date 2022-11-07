Skincare Tips For Healthy Skin in Winters

1. Winters can be too tempting to take a hot water shower because we do not want to get into chilling cold water and we may also be afraid of catching a cold. Thus, do not go for the cold showers but hot showers are even worse for your skin. Hot water tends to dry your skin even more and make it more prone to winter eczema and flakiness. Opt for a lukewarm shower.

2. Winters remind us of our hot coffee sessions and two to three cups of tea in a day but have you ever thought water is as necessary for you in winter as it is in summer, actually even more because your skin needs more water to stay moisturized internally? People often miss out on their water intake in winter because they tend to feel less thirsty. Another way to keep your skin hydrated is to install a humidifier in your home.

3. People often use the same products throughout the year but that is not appropriate because the seasons change, the humidity levels change and that affects the skin. Thus, choose mild cleansers and moisturizing serums along with products with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin so that you do not strip off the natural oils from the skin.