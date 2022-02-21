8 Home Remedies for Eczema Flare-Ups

During winters the symptoms of eczema worsen and it becomes difficult to manage them even with the dietary changes, right products, natural remedies and so on.

Eczema is also known as atopic dermatitis and can cause ichy, dry and flaky skin characterised by inflammation. There are no lab tests or blood tests as such to diagnose eczema, the symptoms are enough to recognise the condition. Now, the different remedies or products are used to manage different symptoms.

Few may moisturize the skin killing the infectious bacteria, reducing the swelling and inflammation. Let's have a look on home remedies that can prevent the worsening of this skin condition.