Summer Skincare: 5 Tips To Take Care of Your Skin
Use these tips in your summer skincare routine to prevent damage and maintenance of healthy skin.
Summer is the fun season that reminds us of holidays and childhood fun. But with the rising temperature every day, it has become difficult to step out in the heat.
Some can stay inside while others don't have the choice and need to take care of themselves during the summers. We need to go out for work, groceries, school, and other commitments.
Heat has a major impact on the skin as well and it becomes confusing and difficult to maintain healthy skin during the summers. Here, we have brought you a few tips that can help you maintain the summer glow without any hassle.
Apply Sunscreen
Beach vacations and picnics are regular plans made during the summer days when children have their holidays. But have you experienced sunburns after the vacation trips to the beach?
You are not alone. The only way to prevent this from happening is to apply SPF, no matter whether you are inside or outside your house.
Dermatologists and experts can't emphasise enough the importance of broad-spectrum sunscreen. Make sure you apply 30 SPF or higher sunscreen, especially on your hands, feet, ears, and lips. Also, don't forget to reapply sunscreen every two hours.
Moisturise
People tend to skip this step during summer, especially the ones who have oily skin. People must remember that the sweat caused due to heat cannot replace the moisturiser. Moisturising your skin after cleansing is a must.
Moisturiser protects the outer layer of the skin, which can get damaged by the UV rays, harmful pollutants, and chemicals. People with oily skin can use gel-based moisturisers and a moisturiser with SPF is the best.
Use Less Make-Up
Sweating through make-up is a common issue during summers. But what's the need for too much make-up? You can avoid using too much make-up during the summers so that your skin can breathe and prevent any clogged pores due to make-up and sweat.
Make-up and humidity together are the worst enemy of skin, which results in clogged pores. Hence, ditch the heavy foundation and base make-up this summer and go for tinted moisturisers or powder-based products. You can also replace the chemical-based products with organic brands, which can be beneficial for your skin.
Use Make-Up With SPF
It's obvious that you apply sunscreen during the summers but what about the reapplication? Most sunscreens can't be applied above the full-fledged make-up. Therefore, the solution to this problem is SPF-based make-up.
You can always choose moisturisers, lip balms, and face powders with SPF so that the occasional touch-up ensures the reapplication of make-up as well. These things will be handy when you are attending an outdoor event.
Include Vitamin C Serum in Your Routine
Vitamin C is a skincare essential that can be used all year long. It is used to brighten and even skin tone. It also reduces lines and wrinkles besides protecting the skin from photodamage. Dermatologists recommend applying vitamin C serums before moisturiser and after cleanser.
You can apply vitamin C serum before moisturiser and then can be followed by SPF.
