Self-Care in a Pandemic: How Do You Be Kind to Yourself?  

Second, find time to do the things you enjoy. Read a book, paint, play or listen to music, start a hobby, sing, spend time with your family and just engage in activities that help you relax.

“You must make use of this time to connect with yourself. Over time, we have missed out on that because we’ve been so busy socialising and building connections with others. This is an opportunity to understand and help ourselves,” Aggarwal says.

In addition, she reminds us to be kind towards our own self, just like we would be towards others. “We tend to blame ourselves for things that we would forgive others for. Tell yourself what you would tell a friend: It happens. We are human. We can make mistakes.”