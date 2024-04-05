Can Tying Sarees Too Tightly Cause Cancer? Yes, but There’s More to It

Speaking to FIT, Dr Dinesh Singh, Chairman of Radiation Oncology, Andromeda Cancer Hospital, Sonipat, explains that waistline cancer, also called 'saree cancer' or 'dhoti cancer', is a type of skin cancer.

"What they're talking about here is squamous cell carcinoma," he says.

That this can happen "is not new knowledge," adds Dr Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care.

Back in 2011, an article was published in the Journal of the Indian Medical Association that spoke of two cases of waistline cancer that were identified, sparking concerns among Indians.

In 2014, doctors at Apollo Speciality Hospital, Chennai, noted the case of a 40-year-old woman who was diagnosed with a non-healing ulcer on the waist, linked to the way she tied her saree.

Dr Singh and Dr Chaturvedi both explain that when there is constant pressure or friction on any part of the body, like a petticoat knot tied on the same spot over and over again for a long period of time, it could cause skin malignancy and cancer formation.