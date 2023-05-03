ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists Detect World's 'Smallest Skin Cancer' Under Woman's Eye

Barely visible to the human eye, the cancer was discovered using high-tech non-invasive technology.

Garima Sadhwani
The world’s smallest skin cancer, measuring only 0.65 millimetres or 0.025 inches, was discovered by a team of dermatologists at the Oregon Health and Science University (OSHU).

Barely visible to the human eye, the tiny red spot under Christy Staats’ eye was discovered using high-tech non-invasive technology. 

Here’s all you need to know about the world’s tiniest skin cancer.

What Happened: Concerned about the tiny red spot on her cheek, Staats was constantly visiting doctors until OSHU School of Medicine’s Dr Alexander Witkowski examined it. 

While that red spot turned out to be nothing serious, Dr Witkowski found another even tinier spot that turned out to be melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

Guinness World Record: On 1 May, the Guinness World Record was accorded to Dr Witkowski’s team for the world’s “Smallest Detected Skin Cancer.”

How The Cancer Was Identified: Two non-invasive technologies were used to identify the cancer.

  • Dermoscopy

  • Reflectance Confocal Microscopy

