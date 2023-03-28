Rajasthan Doctors' Protest Continues: Why They Want Right To Health Act Revoked

A fine line between rights and obligations

“It's called the Right to Health Bill, but the right is only in the name. Because the bill has a fancy list of rights and a list of obligations. But the point of concern is that they don’t match with each other. And if you force implementation, the doctors will end up paying for it in terms of money and other problems.” says Dr Bruno Mascharanus.

Panic among private practitioners has led to a demand for en masse roll back of the Act.

Fear of wrongful prosecution and lawsuits

One of the concerns that the doctors have is, what happens if the clinic is not equipped to handle the emergency case. Will they be prosecuted?

"If I have a small private clinic, will I be expected to keep it open 24/7 for emergencies? Don't I have a right to personal life?" says Dr Amit Yadav, Former President, Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (SMS hospital) who was at the rally on Monday.

Protesting doctors are also wary of an increased role of bureaucrats in the decision-making stages.

Under the Act, a patient can file a lawsuit against the clinic and doctor that refuses to treat an emergency case or charges for it. Dr Yadav says the worry is that this clause could become a tool for harassment in the hands of bureaucrats. "There is no provision for the doctor to appeal these lawsuits, either."

Aren't government schemes and hospitals enough?

"There is nothing in this Act that is providing a benefit to patients," says Dr Yadav.