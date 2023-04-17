Navi Mumbai Heatstroke Deaths: Could They Have Been Prevented? Doctors Speak

Several photographs shared online showed that those attending the event were not provided shade – a reason that is being attributed to multiple deaths.

Dr Mehta suggests the following steps to be taken at any open-air event that is being organised, especially during summer:

As far as possible, there should be shaded environments where people gather, especially in areas where we know there is a lot of heat.

There should be access to water and to enough hydration, as these events occur over a long period of time.

There should be channels made so that these people can remove themselves from environments.

"If there are groups of people and if you are caught in a crowd, it gets very difficult to get out. So, channels or pathways where people can exit or enter the crowded areas should be made and cordoned off – so that people don't stand there," Dr Mehta explained.

There should be enough medical access on the ground as well, he added.