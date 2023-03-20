Outsourcing Governance: Maharashtra Govt To Hire Workers via 9 Private Agencies

"In March 2022, I received a mail at 6:00 pm informing me that I had been terminated from my job and that I needn't return to office the next day," said Vinit (name changed), who used to work on the implementation of the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission scheme in parts of Maharashtra.

Even though he was working for a government scheme, Vinit (32), who hails from a village in Palghar, was not on the payroll of the union or the Maharashtra government. He was employed by an agency called CSC e-Governance Services, which supplies manpower to the governments. He was not given any severance pay.

Vinit is among the growing number of workers in Maharashtra who are hired on contract by third-party agencies on behalf of the government.