Is Your Soap Making You A 'Mosquito Magnet?' Here's What New Study Says

With this in mind, the researchers put two cups of odour extracts in a meshed cage. The mosquitoes could either make their way to the cup with unwashed scents collected from individuals, or their scents after washing up with soap.

This process was repeated multiple times with varying combinations of scents.

The study results revealed that specific types of soaps have the potential to increase the attraction mosquitoes have to you.

It was found that over 60 percent of your 'scent' after washing comes from soap rather than your natural body odour.

Thus, researchers believe that there is a lot of chemical interaction between our natural chemicals and soap chemicals.