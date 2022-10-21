ADVERTISEMENT

Are You a 'Mosquito Magnet'? Study Tells Why Some People Get Bitten More

The study shows that in group settings, mosquitoes are likely to target certain people, leaving the rest unscathed.

The Quint
Published
Health News
2 min read
Are You a 'Mosquito Magnet'? Study Tells Why Some People Get Bitten More
i

Some people truly are "mosquito magnets," and that they are consistently more attractive for mosquitoes than others due to skin odour differences, a new study was confirmed.

Further, the research has shown that in group settings, mosquitoes are likely to target certain people, leaving the rest relatively unscathed.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Cell on Tuesday, 18 October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Findings

  • The study employed chemical analysis to find that people highly attractive to mosquitoes produce significantly more carboxylic acids in their skin emanations.

  • These acids are part of the skin’s natural moisturizing layer, and people produce them in different amounts.

  • Mutant mosquitoes lacking some chemosensory co-receptors also retained the ability to differentiate highly and weakly attractive people.

  • Mosquito preferences matter more in group settings. The “mosquito magnet” in the group may receive the most bites, leaving the less attractive humans largely untouched.

  • These differences were stable over several years.

Also Read

FAQ | Spike in Dengue Cases in Delhi: What Symptoms to Watch Out For?

FAQ | Spike in Dengue Cases in Delhi: What Symptoms to Watch Out For?
ADVERTISEMENT

Method Used

The researchers designed an experiment where 64 volunteers were asked to wear nylon stockings around their forearms to pick up their skin smells.

The stockings were put in separate traps at the end of a long tube, following which dozens of mosquitos were released into the set up.

It was observed that the mosquitoes swarmed towards the stockings of the most attractive subjects.

These differences remain stable over a long time, the study found by testing the same people over multiple years.

The experiment used the Aedes aegypti mosquito that spreads diseases like yellow fever, Zika, and dengue. Study author Leslie Vosshall, a neurobiologist at Rockefeller University in New York, told news agency AP that similar results from other kinds can be expected, but more research was needed for confirmation.

Also Read

Biting Satire: When a Mosquito Net in Jail is Called a 'Security Risk'

Biting Satire: When a Mosquito Net in Jail is Called a 'Security Risk'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit and health-news

Topics:  Mosquito   Mosquito Bites 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×