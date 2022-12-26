Appeal In Bombay HC to Allow Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery For OCD: What Is It?

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is part of the neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) 10.

Clinical Psychologist Vasundhra Choudhary says "usually, people refer to OCD with being excessively clean and detail oriented. The term is used very casually, when in fact, it is a very disabling disorder."

OCD has two parts:

Obsession

Compulsion

An obsession is an impulse or image which intrudes into the conscious awareness repeatedly. It is a recognised as product of our own mind. It is seen as irrational and absurd and the person tries to resist it which is very distressing to the person suffering.

Another part of OCD is compulsions which are the specific behaviours, that help reduce the anxiety the obsessions are producing.

Therefore, a person becomes very occupied with these compulsions and spends excessive time on them.