1 in 8 People Suffer From Mental Disorder, Says Largest WHO Mental Health Report

The World Health Organization released its largest ever review of mental health across the world, making it the first mental health review of this scope and scale in the 21st century.

The 296-page report collates information and data from thousands of sources across continents to present an unsurprising but grim review of the mental health situation on Earth right now.

The review provides an outline on the state of mental health for governments, academics, health professionals, and other interested parties.

We've covered the highlights of the report in brief here, and we will dive deep into the fine details to bring you more in the coming days.

For now, here are the highlights and most important points: