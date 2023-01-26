FAQ | India's First Intranasal COVID Vaccine Launched: How Does It Work?

India's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, INCOVACC was launched by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, and Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday, 26 January.

The vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Washington University, USA, is a recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine.

In December, the vaccine got approval by the Drugs Control General of India to be used as a heterologous booster dose.

On 24 December, the Union Health Minister also announced that the vaccine would be available on CoWIN.

How does the vaccine work? How much will it cost? FIT answers your FAQs.