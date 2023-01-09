'Rage-Applying' Is the New Corporate Buzzword: What Does It Mean?
Essentially, it refers to employees who are not happy with their current role applying to several other places.
Move over 'quiet quitting' or 'career cushioning', the corporate buzzwords of 2022. There's a new word to ring in the new year – 'rage applying.'
The meaning: Essentially, 'rage applying' means applying to multiple jobs at the same time – when you are dissatisfied with your current role, and your current workplace.
Why is it a buzzword? A group of viral TikTokers have set the trend, by advocating “rage-applying” – resonating with burned out and under-appreciated employees.
I want to know more... According to a report in Fortune, Redweez, a TikTok user, said in a video in early December that she had managed to get a $25,000 raise through 'rage-applying.' The buzzword caught on.
Redweez, who describes herself as a “Canadian millennial” working in social media marketing, told her followers:
“I got mad at work, and I rage-applied to, like, 15 jobs. And then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it’s a great place to work. So keep rage-applying. It’ll happen."
Redweez not the only one! Citing the example of another TikTok user Christen, the Fortune report highlighted how she went viral after revealing that she got a 20 percent raise by changing her job.
“My salary journey = 60k to 150k would have taken me years and years to get that staying at one place,” she captioned her video. The clip has already garnered nearly 30 million views.
In the comments section of this, and other viral videos endorsing rage-applying, hundreds of TikTok users share their own experience.
“Rage applied, then rage negotiated and doubled my salary with a new job,” commented one user.
“I got the best job of my life (after) rage applying for 20 minutes waiting at the dentist's office. Rage on,” commented another person.
