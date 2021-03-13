Good News: Deaf Tennis Player Jafreen Shaik Gets Rs 2.5-Lakh Aid

Jafreen hails from a humble household and has not been able to make ends meet. She had also represented India at the 2013 Deaflympics, but her father Zakeer Ahmed had to sell ornaments and his only house in Bangalore to afford her training, reported PTI.



She trained for free at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad from 2013 to 2017.



The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS) offers financial assistance of up to Rs 2.5 lakh to sportspersons who are in dire need of funds for training, procurement of equipment and participation in sports events.