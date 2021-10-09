Do it the Right Way: A Quiet Place Actor Millicent On Writing Deaf Characters

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place was loved by one and all and fans couldn't wait for the sequel. A Quiet Place 2 was all set to release in 2020, but the pandemic pushed all release plans indefinitely. Now finally, the wait has ended as A Quiet Place 2 hits Indian theatres on 8 October.

The Quint spoke to actor Millicent Simmonds who plays the lead character in the second part of the horror film. The actor who is also a deaf community activist talks about representation of the community in films.