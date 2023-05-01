Do Heatwaves Threaten to Reverse India’s Progress on Poverty and Inequality?

Record-breaking heatwaves in April 2022 put 90% of people in India at increased risk of going hungry, losing income or premature death, according to our new study.

After 2022 was designated the hottest in 122 years, extreme heat has appeared early again this year with over 60 percent of India recording above-normal maximum temperatures for April, according to the country’s Meteorological Department.

El Niño, a natural climate event that can increase global temperatures, is also expected to occur this year.