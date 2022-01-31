Inflation & Central Govt’s Economic Performance: What Does the CVoter Poll Say?

When asked about the adverse effect or bad impact of the state of inflation on the quality of life in the last one year, 49.3 percent of the people answered that they were effected “too much,” while 42.3 percent said they were impacted “little bit,” and 8.3 percent were “not at all” impacted.

On being asked if the overall quality of life of “Aam Aadmi” or common person has improved, deteriorated, or remained the same, in the last one year – 42.4 percent said that it has deteriorated, while 32.8 percent said that it has remained unchanged, and 24.8 percent people said that it has improved.

Further, on being asked if the quality of life will improve, remain the same, or worsen in the next one year, over one third (37.7 percent) of the people surveyed held hope and said that it will improve, while almost one third (31.3 percent) believe that it will deteriorate, and 31 percent believes that the quality of life will remain the same.