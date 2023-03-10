Tamil Nadu Teen Dies After Overdosing on Vitamin Tablets Over a Bet

A 13-year-old schoolgirl died on Thursday, 9 March, in Salem’s Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College after allegedly overdosing on nutrient tablets, following a bet.

Zaibha Fathima, a Class 8 student at the Urdu Middle School, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday.

She succumbed at the Salem hospital, after her condition deteriorated, while she was being taken to Chennai for further treatment.

Here’s what happened.