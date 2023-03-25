The Power of Switching Off: Follow Earth Hour Today To Combat Climate Change

For a couple of decades, birders in Delhi have been observing Big Bird Day. During the 2023 Big Bird Day, reportedly, birdwatchers covered 97 locations in and around Delhi and the National Capital Region(NCR). Due to the rise in temperature early this year, bird density was much lower than in 2022.

What does rising temperatures have to do with us? Well, it can change everything from farm produce to our well-being. According to the prediction by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), El Nino conditions are likely to hit India in the middle of this year. This is also likely to affect agricultural production in India as this predicts poor Southwest monsoons in the country.

A rise in temperature would also mean challenges for people, especially in the cities and towns. Intense heat waves push people to use air-conditioners more than in normal situations which also increases the demand for power. It would be easier to manage this situation with an environmentally conscious lifestyle.