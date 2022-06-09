'No Major Relief From Intense Heat Till 15 June': IMD
The weather office said the northwest region will experience major relief from 16 June onwards.
The maximum temperature in Delhi-National Capital Region as well as other parts of northwest India will drop a few degrees over the weekend, but no significant relief is expected until 15 June, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
From 16 June onwards, moisture-laden easterly winds will bring major relief to the region, according to the forecast.
"There is a heatwave warning for parts of northwest and central India on Thursday but a steep rise in the temperature is not predicted," senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said in a statement accessed by PTI.
Heatwave in India
Due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds, northwest and central India has been experiencing a heatwave since 2 June.
"The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," the scientist told PTI.
According to the official, pre-monsoon activity is expected to begin from 12 June in east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, although temperatures will remain above average in areas of north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Northern parts of Madhya Pradesh till 15 June.
"Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on 11-12 June. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely," Jenamani told PTI.
Rainfall in the Region
Until 15 June, the temperature will fluctuate between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius.
"The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds 16 June onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," the official informed PTI.
When asked if the monsoon will arrive on schedule in Delhi-NCR and other regions of northwest India, Mr Jenamani said that it was too early to determine.
Last year, the IMD had predicted that the monsoon would arrive roughly two weeks earlier than typical in Delhi, that is, 27 June.
However, it was only on 13 July that monsoon arrived in the city and surrounding districts, marking it the most delayed in 19 years.
From 20 June to 8 July, the monsoon had entered a "break" phase, with little to no advancement.
(With inputs from PTI.)
