India Has Already Experienced 5 Times More Heatwave Days Than Last Year: Govt

Data revealed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences on Wednesday, 27 July, in the Lok Sabha showed that India recorded 203 heatwave days in 2022, the highest figure reported in the last few years. The figure is calculated by totalling the average number of heatwave days in states during the summer.

The maximum number was reported in Uttarakhand (28), followed by Rajasthan (26), Punjab and Haryana (24 each), Jharkhand (18), and Delhi (17).