Brutal Heatwave Persists in India: Here’s Why You Should Check on the Elderly

Lower Body Reserves

Older people are typically more vulnerable to health issues because of their weaker constitution, and this applies to heat exhaustion as well.

As you age, your organ function diminishes. "It is expected that by the age of 70, you would have 30 percent less organ function, and your body reserves are also very less," explains Dr Sushila Kataria, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

Body reserves refer to the fat, glycogen, and other nutrients stored in your body.

"Their overall vascular volume can also be lesser, which doesn't allow blood to flow into their skin as fast" says Dr Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Delhi's Vasant Kunj. He goes on to explain that this is another way the body keeps its core temperature down.