Immunisation & Tech: How India Can Fortify Public Health Beyond COVID-19

Recently, the World Health Organisation declared that COVID-19, which tragically claimed millions of lives worldwide over the past three years, is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

This announcement brings a glimmer of relief and hope as the world emerges from the devastating grip of the pandemic. However, as we take stock of the damage wrought by the virus, it is clear that we cannot simply return to business as usual.

The pandemic exacerbated the vulnerability and preparedness of the health system.