The heightened stress during a hangover can also make it difficult for someone to cope with any additional stress that may happen throughout the period.

Interestingly, stress and sleep deprivation in combination (reflecting aspects of a hangover), can lead to declines in both mood and cognitive function (including attention and memory).

Fatigue, stress and dealing with other unpleasant hangover symptoms can also make it difficult to manage daily tasks.

For example, someone with a hangover may be too preoccupied with nursing their feelings of nausea, headache or fatigue to be able to effectively deal with anxious thoughts.