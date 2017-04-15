8 Ways to Cure a Hangover, Charlie Chaplin Style
Charlie Chaplin shows you how to party hard without getting a bad hangover.
You’ve bid adieu to the weekend but if you’re still nursing a hangover, this is just what you need to read to drive those Monday blues away. Here are some tips from Charlie Chaplin, the master of comedy, that’ll help you get back on your feet in no time. What better way to celebrate Chaplin’s 130th birth anniversary too!
1. Stay Hydrated
2. Eat a Greasy Meal Before Drinking
3. Stay Away from the Dance Floor
4. A Cold Shower
5. Sleep
6. Eat Bananas
7. Walk! Walk! Walk!
8. Work Out
(This story is from The Quint’s archives. It was first published on 16 April 2017. It is being republished to mark the birth anniversary of the comic icon, Charlie Chaplin.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!