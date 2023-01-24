Can Anxiety Affect Your Gut Health Too? What to Know About Anxiety Diarrhoea

What is anxiety disorder? A condition, with a wide range of symptoms, related to one's mental health that involves long-lasting signs of intense worry, uneasiness, nervousness, or fear.

But are all the symptoms associated with mental health only?

Not quite. Diarrhoea is one common physically manifested symptom which many might not be aware of. People can get diarrhoea when they have been going through something stressful or anxiety-inducing circumstances.