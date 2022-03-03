Low Blood Pressure (Hypotension): Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Hypotension is the term used for diminished blood pressure. A blood pressure reading lower than 90 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) for the top number (systolic) or 60 mm Hg for the bottom number (diastolic) is generally considered low blood pressure.

According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, having low blood pressure is good in most cases but low blood pressure can make a person feel tired or dizzy. It can be even life-threatening in some cases.

In such conditions, hypotension can be a sign of underlying condition that should be treated. Blood pressure of a person also varies from moment to moment with respiration, emotion, exercise, alcohol, tobacco, bladder distension, temperature, and pain.

Let us understand the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of the condition in detail.