5 Yoga Poses for Neck Pain

Neck pain can be extremely painful and uncomfortable, and can be caused due to various reasons. A few common factors that cause neck pain include repetitive forward movement patterns, poor posture, or not moving your head in other directions.

Don't be surprised if your neck pain extends to other parts of your body. Your neck pain may most commonly convert into shoulder pain or headache. Neck pain can even lead to injuries.

Yoga should be a part of everyone's healthy lifestyle. If not so, it can definitely be a solution to your neck pain. According to PubMed, yoga has the potential to provide pain relief and functional improvements for people who practice it regularly. Yoga can help release any tension you’re holding in your body.

Here are the 5 yoga poses you should try for neck pain.