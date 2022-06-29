5 Yoga Poses To Improve Your Thyroid Health

Yoga is considered beneficial and effective in managing and preventing various health conditions. Yoga carries benefits for your overall health and well-being. It helps balance your energy, increases flexibility, and relieves stress.

According to PubMed, there is a connection between stress and hypothyroidism, and practicing certain yoga poses can help balance out thyroids that are either underactive or overactive.

Research has shown that yoga has a positive effect on improving thyroid function. The only thing you need to remember is that these yoga poses cannot be the cure for your thyroid problems but can be practiced as complementary therapy. You shouldn't practice yoga as replacement therapy for medications or treatments that you’re currently undergoing.

Here are a few common poses you can try, but consult a doctor and contact a yoga trainer for guidance.