Beyond Diet & Lifestyle: How Microplastics are Making Human Metabolism Worse

Obesity is often discussed as if it is simply the result of eating too much and moving too little. That explanation is incomplete. Sleep, stress, medicines, genetics, early-life and fetal development, and the environment can all influence appetite, fat storage and insulin action.

Some chemicals used in plastics have been described as “obesogens”. They may encourage precursor cells to develop into fat cells, alter appetite pathways, or change the way energy is stored. Bisphenols and phthalates have also been studied for possible effects on pancreatic beta cells and insulin sensitivity.

Microplastic particles may add another route. In experimental studies, they can alter gut bacteria, weaken the intestinal barrier and promote inflammation. They may also disturb mitochondrial function in the liver, muscle and fat. These processes are closely connected with insulin resistance.

Animal experiments have reported weight gain, abnormal glucose regulation, and changes in lipid metabolism following exposure to certain microplastics. Cell studies have also identified impairment of insulin-signalling pathways.

But the leap from these experiments to human diabetes is a large one. Laboratory animals are sometimes exposed to doses and types of particles that do not reflect ordinary life. Human studies are still too limited to establish that microplastics independently cause obesity or diabetes.