'Eating On Time & In Short Breaks Key For Diabetes Care': A Nutritionist Writes

Diabetes, being a global epidemic, has a high prevalence of around 11 percent, affecting 250 million people globally.

It is the leading cause of many diseases and metabolic syndromes.

Managing diabetes requires careful attention to various factors like lifestyle, medication, diet, etc. When addressing the diet, one must look for the correct type, time, and amount of foods to be included.

Maintaining regular meal timings plays a pivotal role in the management of type-2 diabetes.