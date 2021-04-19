Can You Be COVID Positive Even if Your RT-PCR Test Says Negative?

What should you do if your test comes back negative, but you have symptoms of COVID?

In such a situation, Sameer Bhati advises getting tested again.

If you get a negative reading in spite of having clear symptoms, it is important to inform the doctor about the symptoms.

The doctor can then, based on his discretion, recommend other tests like CT scan, and start the necessary treatment based on the symptoms.

Isolate yourself if you have come in contact with a COVID positive person or are showing signs of having caught the infection.

Keep an eye on your symptoms, including new symptoms.

Keep the doctor informed of your condition while in isolation.

Keep an oximeter with you and note the reading at least twice a day, if the oxygen level falls below 94, contact the doctor.

If you still have symptoms, then do the test again after three days.

If the doctor says, get a CT scan done.

The doctor may also ask for some additional blood work.

Finally, the same thing that has been said since the beginning of the pandemic, follow COVID-appropriate behaviour of wearing masks, physical distancing, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding crowded places.

Even if you have been vaccinated, have recovered once already, or your test results come back negative, do not violate the COVID protocol in any case.

For the time being, as we wait for this wave to pass over, this is what we can do to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others.