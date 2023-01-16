COVID Protocol: Kerala Makes Masks Mandatory in Public Spaces for a Month
The new restrictions will be in place for a month, unless notified otherwise.
After the recent spike in COVID cases in China, Kerala has become the first state in India to make masks mandatory in public spaces. On Monday, 16 January, the state's Health and Family Welfare Department issued a notification to this effect.
How long will this rule be in place? As per the notification, the new COVID restrictions will be in place for a month, unless cancellation of the restrictions is announced before the completion of this term.
Where all should masks be worn? Masks are mandatory at:
Public spaces
Places of work
Social gatherings
All vehicles
Traffic
What else is mandatory? Efforts to promote hand hygiene are back. All commercial establishments are expected to provide santisers or soaps. The same should be provided by event organisers.
The state has also asked general public to maintain social distance at public events.
Why has the state imposed restrictions? In Kerala, as per official figures, there's no sudden spurt in COVID cases. However, the state has decided to impose restrictions to prevent spike in cases after the New Year and Pongal bash.
