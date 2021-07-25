Don't Mock Us: COVID Victims' Kin To Govt On ‘No Death Due to Oxygen Shortage’

The Union Health Ministry on 20 July, informed the Parliament that no deaths due to shortage of oxygen have been reported during the second wave of COVID-19.

In a written statement, minister of State for Health, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, informed in the Rajya Sabha that no state/UT reported deaths of COVID-19 patients due to lack of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the second wave.

Even though there was an uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the statement by the centre, at least five state governments i.e Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa have echoed similar sentiments.