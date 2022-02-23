Bone Cancer: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Stages and Treatment

Bone cancer is any cancer arising in the bone. Bone cancer can begin in any bone from the body but it commonly affects the long bones in the arms, legs, and pelvic area. In fact, bone tumours may be classified as primary or secondary.

Primary bone cancer is the most serious of all bone cancers as they form directly inside the bone or in bone-derived cells and tissues. Primary bone cancer is not at all common and they account for less than 1% of all cancers (Healthline).