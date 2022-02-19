Busting Myths Related to Lung Cancer

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the US and has led to a number of deaths. Lung cancer is also one of the leading health concerns due to growing misconceptions, myths, and lack of funds for treatment.

It is necessary to get these myths busted in order to educate people about the risk factors involved (other than smoking), causes, early diagnosis, and treatment of lung cancer. Here are a few of them: