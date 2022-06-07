Experimental Cancer Drug Removes Tumours In All Patients In Small Scale Trial

In an unprecedented first of its kind, every single person in a 12-person group of people with cancer had their tumours vanish fully after being administered an experimental cancer treatment drug treatment called Dostarlimab.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given the experimental drug Dostarlimab-gxly, a drug candidate created by GlaxoSmithKline, approval for use in patients with recurrent tumours, in August 2021.

The trial was performed at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine states: