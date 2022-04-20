Discovery Of Bacteria In Men May Revolutionize Prostate Cancer Treatment: Study

The study analysed urine samples from subjects to identify traces of bacteria in the urine of men undergoing tests for prostate cancer or those diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The study adds that, "material secreted by the prostate gland appears in the urine, and reflux of urine into the prostate is well established, supporting the existence of a prostate-urine loop."

Which is a fancy way of saying that the connection between urine analysis and evidence of prostate health is indisputable.

The study states that investigations found a total of five species of bacteria associated with advanced prostate cancer in their analyses. Three of these bacteria were discovered for the first time ever. It adds: