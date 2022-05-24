Bone Health: Foods to Eat For Stronger Bones

Bones are often the most ignored part of the body though they are its base and form the structure of it. Diet and exercise together can make the bones stronger but the right foods can help them maintain their strength.

Bones help you move and stay upright, besides protecting your delicate internal organs. According to NIH, bones are responsible for supplying minerals like calcium and phosphorus to the body in times of need.

Around the age of 40, bone structures begin to lose mass as the body stops replacing old bone (American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons). The gradual loss of bone mass can affect your ability to move and increases your risk of developing osteoporosis.

Therefore, here is a list of foods that will help build and protect healthy bones.