Rare Ornamental Fish From Assam on the Brink of Extinction

This snakehead fish is attractive to look at and has high ornamental value amongst specialist aquarists, in national and international markets. Since it is rarely available and restricted to only a particular region of the Brahmaputra basin, it has become extremely expensive over the years and now counted as one of the most expensive fish in the world. Overall, it has been assessed as data deficient by the IUCN and in 2014 it was assessed by the IUCN as critically endangered due to habitat loss in Bangladesh.

In August 2017, eight numbers of this species were caught being smuggled near the Orang National Park. The smuggler was planning to supply the ornamental fish to Kolkata. The following month, five more of this species were seized near Orang National Park.

In October 2019, two persons were caught red-handed by the local Dalgaon police station of Orang National Park when they were trying to smuggle a Channa barca fish to Guwahati. According to reports, they were planning to sell it in Guwahati at four times the price. These two people seemed to be, what are commonly called, the “middlemen”.

In August, 2019, a poacher – commonly called the “catcher” – was caught with a Channa barca fish by forest guards inside the Park.