Pollution Causing Dry, Itchy Eyes? Ophthalmologist on How to Protect Them

Smog season is back, and it's taking a toll on all aspects of your health. On top of breathing issues, the toxic air can also cause dry eyes, itchiness and other eye problems.

It's no surprise, considering eyes are the most sensitive part of the face.

How can you care for your eyes and protect them during pollution season?FIT asks Dr Priyanka Singh, Consultant and Eye Surgeon at Neytra Eye Centre in New Delhi.