Conjunctivitis Cases Surge in Delhi: How to Protect Yourself? Doctors Explain

"We've been seeing over a hundred cases a day," Dr Kartikay Kumar, Senior resident, Rajendra Prasad Centre, AIIMS Delhi, tells FIT.
Grappling with the aftermath of floods, Delhi and the National Capital Region have been seeing a spike in infectious diseases, including viral conjunctivitis.
Dr Kumar says this is not an exaggeration. "We always see cases go up during the monsoon, but this is the first time we are seeing it on this scale."
How does conjunctivitis spread? What should you not do if you have symptoms?
FIT answers your FAQs.
What is conjunctivitis?
Conjunctivitis is a highly contagious eye flu that causes inflammation in the transparent membrane over your eyeball. Because it causes the eyeball to take on a reddish colour, the condition is also called 'pink eye'.
It typically spreads during the monsoons.
"Right now, every third or fourth patient we're seeing in the hospital has some eye flu symptom," says Dr Dhruv Chauhan, Physician, Sanjeevan Medical Research Centre, Delhi, IMA-MSN National zonal coordinator.
What are some symptoms to look out for?
According to the doctors FIT spoke to, some of the typical symptoms associated with conjunctivitis are,
Red eyes
Grittiness and itching in the eye
Watery discharge
"In rare but severe cases, patients come in with swollen, painful eyes as well," says Dr Chauhan.
Are there different types of conjunctivitis? Which is spreading now?
Conjunctivitis can be either viral, bacterial, or allergic.
Dr Vanuli Bajpai, Consultant - Ophthalmology, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, says, "for the last two weeks we've been seeing a spike in acute conjunctivitis that is most likely viral."
Dr Kumar adds that most of the cases they have been seeing at AIIMS Delhi for the past few days have been viral as well.
How do you tell them apart?
"In case of viral conjunctivitis, the discharge will be watery and white or clear. In case of bacterial conjunctivitis, the discharge is usually mucus-like and yellow or greenish."Dr Dhruv Chauhan, Physician, Sanjeevan Medical Research Centre, Delhi
How does it spread?
"Any viral infection spreads by close contact. It's the same with conjunctivitis," says Dr Kumar. "It can also spread through water."
"Contamination in tap water can also spread the infection. This is what I suspect is the main reason for such high numbers this time."Dr Kartikay Kumar, Senior resident, Rajendra Prasad center, AIIMS Delhi
Why does it spread more during monsoons?
One reason for this is the conducive environment created for pathogens to grow and spread.
"Humidity in the air, and damp environment helps," says Dr Kumar.
"Water is also more likely to get contaminated during heavy rains and floods."Dr Kartikay Kumar, Senior resident, Rajendra Prasad center, AIIMS Delhi
Will looking at a patient with conjunctivtis spread it to me?
No, this is a myth, says Dr Dhruv Chauhan.
"It doesn't spread until the virus comes physically in contact with your eyes through touch or water."Dr Dhruv Chauhan, Physician, Sanjeevan Medical Research Centre, Delhi
Does washing your eyes frequently help prevent and manage conjunctivitis?
Not necessarily. Infact, in some cases it can be counterproductive.
"If you have conjunctivitis in one eye and you rinse your eyes with tap water, you are more prone to spread the infection to the other eye and other family members as well."Dr Kartikay Kumar, Senior resident, Rajendra Prasad center, AIIMS Delhi
Can washing with saline water help?
Not really, says Dr Vanuli Bajpai.
"Saline or salt water is of no help, and rinsing your eyes with it can even irritate them further."Dr Vanuli Bajpai, Consultant - Ophthalmology, HCMCT Manipal Hosiptal, Dwarka
To help sooth irritation and to clean the discharge, Dr Bajpai recommends making a homemade compress by dipping some clean cotton in clean warm water.
Should I use over-the-counter eye drops?
Most of the time conjunctivitis resolves on its own within a week. Eye drops help, but get them after consulting a doctor, says Dr Bajpai.
"The most important thing that I want tell people is don't take over-the-counter medication (for conjunctivitis)," says Dr Kumar, adding, "most of them tend to contain steroids."
"Steroids in these otc medication and drops can further aggreviate symptoms, and even increase the risk of fungal infections."Dr Kartikay Kumar, Senior resident, Rajendra Prasad center, AIIMS Delhi
What do doctors suggest?
To prevent infection,
Keep your hands clean and wash them frequently with soap.
Avoid touching your face, particularly your eyes.
If you do contract conjunctivitis,
Use spectacles to avoid touching your eyes.
Keep yourself isolated.
Do not share towels, cutlery, etc with others in the house/ office.
Avoid self-medicating with over-the-counter products.
In case of bacterial conjunctivitis, or persistant symptoms, consult a doctor.
Cold compress can help ease some of the discomfort, but make sure to keep the surface clean.
