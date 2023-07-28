Conjunctivitis Cases Surge in Delhi: How to Protect Yourself? Doctors Explain

"We've been seeing over a hundred cases a day," Dr Kartikay Kumar, Senior resident, Rajendra Prasad Centre, AIIMS Delhi, tells FIT.

Grappling with the aftermath of floods, Delhi and the National Capital Region have been seeing a spike in infectious diseases, including viral conjunctivitis.

Dr Kumar says this is not an exaggeration. "We always see cases go up during the monsoon, but this is the first time we are seeing it on this scale."

How does conjunctivitis spread? What should you not do if you have symptoms?

FIT answers your FAQs.