From the Doc's Office: Having Sudden Cough Attacks in Delhi? You Are Not Alone

However, he says, for dry coughs that are triggered by irritants, anti-allergins can help, and he adds, "Sometimes you might need inhalers."

According to Dr Tayal, in cases of dry cough, cough syrups and lozenges can give temporary relief as well.

How can you protect yourself?

Mask up

"We know that wearing face masks can help protect against pollution and also viruses. I would advise everyone should wear a mask right now when they go out," says Dr Tayal.

If you're confused about what kind of mask you should be buying, here’s a detailed guide that can help.

Contol indoor pollution

We can't control the AQI outside, but we can minimise it indoors to an extent.

"Using air purifiers, keeping the doors and windows closed, keeping some indoor plants, using chimneys in the kitchen may be helpful," adds Dr Ramani Ranjan.

Eat healthy

"Keep yourself well hydrated, have a healthy diet with antioxidants and take the medicines for the pre-existing illnesses along with symptomatic treatment," says Dr Gopal.

Adjust your exercise routine

"Someone who is used to early morning and evening walks and runs should switch to indoor exercises," says Dr Sushila Kataria.

How can you protect children?

Protecting children is trickier because they tend to be harder to keep masked up and restricted indoors.