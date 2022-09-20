'Adopt a TB Patient': 9 Lakh Patients Register – Can It Make a Real Difference?

...a scheme is only as good as its implementation.

“If something is being done for a beneficiary, it should reach the beneficiary directly," says Dr Sayyad.

If we want to make sure that this new programme doesn't get tangled in its operational shortfalls like the Nikshay Poshan Yojana did, and is able to make tangible difference on the ground, "we also need a clear-cut implementation plan," says Dr Gopakumar.

Some more major concerns that need to addressed are:

Patients can't choose what support they receive

In the initial round of consent gathering, Dr Sayyad says, patients were asked if they would like to receive support as part of the scheme, but "the patient won’t know that type of support they will get."

This is because, "at the time, we did not even know who the donors were or what kind of support they would choose to give," he adds.