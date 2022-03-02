Drugs, Diagnosis And Disease Management: India’s Fight to Eliminate TB by 2025

When Yasmeen Chaudhary visited her doctor complaining of fever, cough, and fatigue, they told her that she had typhoid. Yasmeen did not recover despite being on typhoid medication for a month.

So, she decided to take a second opinion and visited the local clinic, where the doctor advised her to get an X-ray. The reports concluded that she was suffering from TB and not typhoid. The doctor recommended that she must consult a specialist at a government hospital in Mumbai. There, she learned that she was suffering from Multi-Drug Resistant TB (MDR-TB) and was given treatment accordingly. Six months into her treatment, they informed her that she was now suffering from Extensively Drug-Resistant TB (XDR TB).

By then, Yasmeen had completely broken down. She was the worse for wear physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“It was the darkest period of my life. I used to vomit every day. It was difficult to breathe and I had grown so weak that I would need support even while using the washroom. To make matters worse, TB also took away my job. I was tired. I did not know how to pay my bills. The pain of the injections and medication was so excruciating that I simply did not want any treatment.”

Drug resistance occurs when anti-TB medicines are used inappropriately. It can also happen if poor quality drugs are prescribed or when patients prematurely stop their treatment. MDR-TB is a form of TB caused by bacteria that do not respond to the first-line of anti-TB drugs. According to the WHO, it is still treatable and curable by using a second-line of treatment drugs.