5 Health Benefits Of Consuming Millets

Millets are a group of cereal grains that belong to the Poaceae family, also known as the grass family. Millets are widely consumed in developing countries of Africa and Asia. It may look like seeds and their nutritional profile is similar to that of sorghum and other cereals.

Millets are also popular in the West since they are gluten-free and have high protein, fiber, and antioxidant content. They have multiple advantages over other crops like they are drought and pest resistance. They’re able to survive in harsh environments and less fertile soil.

These benefits are due to their genetic composition and physical structure. This crop is also divided into two categories — large and small millets. Let's know the health benefits of millet.