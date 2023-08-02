6 Common Eye Diseases & Problems That Can Cause Blindness

Diabetic retinopathy is a disease that’s related to diabetes and is a common eye disease, a chronic disease that is characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. and affects more than 30 million people of the U.S. population. There are different types of diabetes, but diabetes that affect the are related to digestive and Kidney Disorders pose a threat to eye health.Diabetes causes damage to a number of organs and the blood vessels of the retina are more susceptible to the ravages of diabetes.

Cataracts are another disease that causes damage to the eyes. It is a disease that is characterised by clouding over of the natural lens in the eye and doctors say that it’s a natural process and it happens to everyone eventually who live for long. The American Academy of Ophthalmology reports that by age 75, approximately half of all Americans have cataracts. They are the leading cause of blindness worldwide and can occur at any age, even at birth. More than 24 million Americans 40 and older have cataract in one or both eyes.

Any kind of trauma to the eye can also cause a loss of vision and these diseases include eye stroke, in which the retina or optic nerve experiences a loss of blood flow. It may cause temporary vision loss but delay in treatment may cause permanent damage. Severe trauma may also be sustained in a car accident, traumatic injury, or exposure to certain chemicals. Thus, if you notice any kind of changes in your vision, visit your doctor immediately.