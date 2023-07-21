In Photos: Fighting Corneal Blindness in Kolkata, One Weekly Clinic At A Time

In India, an estimated 1.3 million people suffer from corneal blindness, the National Programme for Control of Blindness had stated in 2022.

Even as the burden of the disease is increasing, awareness about it hasn't kept up. Corneal blindness is more common than we'd like to think.

At Kolkata's Regional Institute of Ophthalmology's weekly cornea clinic, 150–180 patients line up to get examined each week. FIT visited the clinic last week.